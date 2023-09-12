Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the House that 3,100 foreigners were deported from Assam in 23 years. On Monday, Sarma was replying to a query from MLA Akhil Gogoi who wanted to know the number of foreigners who were deported from Assam. Akhil Gogoi's questions were how many foreign nationals were identified annually from 2001 to 2023, names being deleted and excluded from the electoral rolls.

The CM said the total number of foreigners identified by foreigners' tribunals from 2001 to 2023 was 1,31,649 and the total number of foreigners expelled is only 3,100. In 2023, only 25 foreigners have been deported so far.

In the seven years from 2016 to 2023, when the BJP came to power in Assam, 381 foreigners have been expelled from India, Sarma further said. On the other hand, since 2001, the names of a total of 890 people have been deleted from the electoral rolls, the state government informed the assembly.

Gogoi also wanted to know about measures taken by the Assam government for the identification and deportation of foreigners in the state. The CM said necessary measures are being taken for the identification and deportation of foreigners as per the guidelines issued by the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Foreigners Tribunal Order, 1964 and the Central Government.

In the districts, security arrangements have been made in coordination with police stations, police outposts, patrol posts, and watch posts. The border districts have been guarded in coordination with the second Line of Defence, BOP/PP, Task Force, and Border Security Force.

The government also said that the police are taking legal action to identify suspected citizens through village surveys, surveillance and other ground sources. Cases of suspected voters (D-Voters) referred by the Electoral Registration Officer are referred to foreign tribunals for their review. The identified foreign nationals are being deported to their respective countries through a legal process.

In replying to a question by Akhil Gogoi on when the deportation of all foreigners will be completed by implementing Clause 5 of the Assam Accord, Sarma, "Necessary measures are being taken to implement Clause 5 of the Assam Accord. Identification and deportation of foreigners is a legal and continuous process. Therefore, the time limit for the settlement will depend on this legal process."