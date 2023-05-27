31 Hindi scholars from 13 countries on a Indian sojourn as part of Hindi Vishwa Yatra

New Delhi: As many as 31 young Hindi scholars from 13 countries--South Africa, Russia, Mauritius, Fiji, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Poland, Kazakhstan and Italy--are on a visit to New Delhi as part of the Hindi Vishwa Yatra, initiated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ( ICCR). It is being organised to promote Hindi globally.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Alyona Plotnikova, a 21-year-old Hindi scholar from Russia, said, “Hindi is an important language because of India-Russia relations. I plan to study here in India to practice and hone my Hindi more. Currently, I am learning Chinese as well as the Hindi language at Moscow University. I also translate cartoons and films into Hindi. It is indeed very interesting. I must say India and its food is altogether an unforgettable experience”.

Notably, Plotnikova has published various articles in Hindi in Garbhanal online journal, Singapore Sangam, Hindi Association Magazine

Plotnikova, AD Language and Linguistics. Another young scholar from Kazakhstan, Zhinova said, “I am a student of Almaty Al-Farabi Kazakh University and our university is the only university where the Hindi language is taught. We have a huge Indian diaspora in Kazakhstan, therefore, I love Hindi. I m very thankful to ICCR for organising Hindi Vishwa Yatra as I believe, this is a great experience to have been able to interact with students across the world. It is a great opportunity for us. I love India and so far we have explored Agra and there are more places to explore”.

She received a Certificate of Appreciation for participation in the World Hindi Day Cultural Programme. Another student from Kazakhstan, Aray Dyussenova said, “Under this initiative of Hindi Vishwa Yatra, we got the chance to get glimpses of India's tradition. India's colourful heritage and culture make it the most unique country in the world. It is a beautiful country indeed and being here gives me immense pleasure."

The current batch of students have been either nominated by the universities and institutions where they are studying or learning Hindi at the ICCR cultural centres,” ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said. He said the visit was an effort to make Hindi a universal language and increase its footprint across the globe. The ICCR also runs special online Hindi classes for foreign students in association with the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

It is pertinent to note that under the Hindi Vishwa Yatra programme, the young emerging scholars are getting to know India's culture, heritage and development initiatives. Hindi Vishwa Yatra of ICCR is a unique programme as it includes a balance of academic sessions by experts and visits to culturally significant places. The programme has been divided into various groups with each group containing two to three delegates from about seven to eight countries.

The current batch includes students from South Africa, Russia, Mauritius, Fiji, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Poland, Kazakhstan and Italy. And they are visiting New Delhi from May 20 to 29. During the 10-day stay, the Hindi scholars visited the Red Fort, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalay and the National School of Drama on May 21. They also visited Delhi University and had interactive sessions with Dr Sanjeev Tiwari on "Bharat ki Jantar Parampara” and with Dr Hitesh Shankar on "75 years of Indian independence: Swaraj to Suraj” on May 22. On May 24, the delegates visited the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort. The delegates also visited National Crafts Museum in New Delhi.

It is often said that language can bridge the gap between countries and Hindi as a language can work as a catalyst of change and as a bridge to the world. Continuous efforts are underway to make Hindi the official language of the United Nations. As pointed out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Hindi language has brought honour and recognition to India globally and its simplicity and sensitivity always attract people. Language not only carries a personal message, but reflects the culture of a civilisation.