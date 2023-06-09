JammuJammu and Kashmir Three key conduits involved in Rs 150 crore narcotics recovery case in Jammu and Kashmir s Sunderbani area were arrested by security forces in the Poonch border district on Friday officials said The duo were part of an interstate drug peddling racket which was busted by security forces on June 1 Two of its members were arrested here with 22 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 150 crore in the international market they said In the follow up operations to the Sunderbani narcotics recovery case multiple joint operations have been conducted by the Indian Army and police in Poonch district in the last 72 hours Public Relations Officer PRO Defence said During the operation three main conduits and operatives of the crossborder narcoterror module have been apprehended PRO saidThe apprehended conduits have been identified as Shakar Din of Degwar Terwan Village Rashid and Shafir both residents of Kalas village of district Poonch the officer said During search operations warlike stores including two grenades have also been recovered from their possession he said PRO said extensive joint search operations are currently in progressThe apprehension of these three individuals is a major blow to the complex crossborder narcoterror nexus being operated from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir he said