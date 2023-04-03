Nanded: A 4-year-old boy from Hingoli swallowed a 3 inches long metal Hanuman idol on Sunday, which remain stuck in his throat for over 6 hours. Though it was removed from his throat later, the child went through the painful ordeal of facing heavy suffocation for several hours.

As informed by the child's parents, it took them some time to realize that something is stuck in his throat since the idol went in accidentally while the child was playing with it. The incident happened sometime around 12 in the noon when the child was playing alone while his family members were busy with their own work. When the child started crying due to suffocation, the parents realized what happened and immediately contacted the doctor.

While the child was being treated at local hospital, his worried parents started gathering money from wherever possible for what they assumed would be a huge, expensive surgery. While one of the child's family member went to a jeweler to mortgage some jewelry to arrange money, the jeweler enquired about why they need it.

When the relative told him about the accident and the child, he suggested them to go with a second opinion and consult a doctor named Dr Nitin Joshi who is a renowned gastroenterologist in the city. The family reached out to Dr Joshi accordingly. He told them that there is no need for an open surgery and ensured that the child shall be alright.

The child was admitted to Dr Joshi's hospital immediately, and then conducted the procedure wherein he digitally removed the idol stuck in the child's oesophagus. The doctor took the child inside at around 6:35, and by 6:38, he successfully removed the metal idol from his throat. It took him about 1 minute and 10 seconds to take the idol out of his oesophagus without causing any harm or internal injuries to the child.

The doctor said it seemed difficult at first but the child was not hurt thankfully. He also suggested that parents should take special care and make sure that their child don't swallow anything that may cause them harm.