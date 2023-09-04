Hyderabad: Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping the future of society. This special day provides an opportunity to recognize and honour the tireless efforts of teachers in imparting knowledge, nurturing talents, and molding young minds.

As we celebrate Teachers' Day, here are some of the best quotes that express the role of teachers in our life appropriately.

"True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."- Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

"Teachers are the backbone of any country, the pillar upon which all aspirations are converted into realities."- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

"The influence of a good teacher can never be erased." - Unknown

"A teacher affects eternity; they can never tell where their influence stops." - Henry Adams

"Teaching is the profession that teaches all the other professions." - Unknown

"The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book."

"A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning." - Brad Henry

"Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges." - Joyce Meyer

"To teach is to touch a life forever." - Unknown

"Education is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire." - William Butler Yeats

"The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you." - B.B. King

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

"Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best." - Bob Talbert

"A teacher is a compass that activates the magnets of curiosity, knowledge, and wisdom in the pupils." - Ever Garrison

"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." - William Arthur Ward

"Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact on the lives of their students." - Solomon Ortiz

"Teachers plant the seeds of knowledge that last a lifetime." - Unknown

"The influence of teachers extends beyond the classroom, well into the future." - F. Sionil Jose

"Thank you for being the guiding light in our lives. Happy Teacher's Day!" - Unknown

“One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.” – Malala Yousafzai

Also read: Teachers' Day 2023: Twenty best wishes to thank teachers on this occasion