Udhampur JK At least 20 people including seven children were injured when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir s Udhampur district on Friday sources said The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations they saidPolice and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations they said Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the farflung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media Meanwhile more than 30 women were injured when a house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir s Poonch district officials said on Thursday The house collapsed in the Khanetar village of Poonch district on Thursday afternoon they said Over 30 women were injured after a house collapsed in the Khanetar village of Poonch district Dr Zulafkar Ahmed Superintendent District Hospital Poonch saidIt was not clear whether the women were present inside the house when it collapsed The immediate cause behind the collapse is still not clear All the injured have been admitted to the hospital and are under treatment Ahmad added Upon receiving the information police and locals reached the spot to help the injured