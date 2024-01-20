19TH NAM SUMMIT EAM JAISHANKAR CALLS FOR ALL STATES TO RESPECT INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN LAW

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on Friday called for all states to respect international humanitarian law, noting that the humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected in Gaza. Delivering India's national statement at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit at Kampala, Uganda, Jaishankar said, "The conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected. We must also be clear that terrorism hostage-taking is unacceptable".

"At the same time, international humanitarian law must always be respected by all States. It is also imperative that conflict does not spread within or beyond the region. But, in the final analysis, we must seek a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders. Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable", the External Affairs Minister added.

He noted that there are conflicts underway whose repercussions are felt far and wide, adding, "Gaza, in particular, is the focus of our concern. Climate change is increasingly and more regularly disruptive have not felt its impact. The triad of debt, inflation and growth challenges also weigh heavily on the developing".

He emphasised that in the era of globalisation, there have been economic concentrations that treat the rest of the world as simply markets or resources. Jaishankar. EAM said, "Our smallest need is often manufactured furthest away. The anxieties of the COVID experience brought this home sharply. We are also subject to narratives of political correctness and universalism that do not give their due to our culture and traditions".

He further urged NAM, to respond to these challenges, while stressing that a multipolar world with a reformed United Nations at its core is key. He mentioned that by spearheading the African Union’s membership, India showed during its G20 Presidency that change is possible. This should inspire reformed multilateralism.

Jaishankar at the NAM meeting, highlighted that transforming the world order requires practical steps. He said that creating regional economic hubs, resilient supply chains, predictable mobility and trusted data flows are essential. "Addressing food, energy and health security is critical, as is women-led development. Connectivity must be prioritised while respecting sovereignty and ensuring viability. And climate action and SDG realization must be adequately resourced if we are serious", he pointed out.