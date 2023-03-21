New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that no reason has been given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for seeking to cancel the bail granted to him in a rioting and murder case arising from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which the trial is continuing.

Kumar is already serving a life term in another murder case related to the riots that took place after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said the interim order of staying the bail order shall continue till the next date of hearing, that is, July 18.

Advocate Anil Sharma, appearing for Kumar, said no reason and ground has been given by the SIT while challenging the trial court's bail order. He said even in the previous case in which Kumar has been convicted and sentenced, he has remained on bail during the trial. "The trial court's bail order does not suffer from any infirmities," the counsel submitted.

The SIT that probed the riot cases, through central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, submitted that Kumar was involved in a heinous offence and some important witnesses were yet to be examined and if he is released, it may hamper the evidence. He further submitted that Kumar is already convicted in a similar case and is in custody.

He contended that while granting bail, the trial court overlooked the observations made earlier by the Supreme Court which did not allow the interim bail plea of Kumar even on medical grounds. As Kumar's counsel urged the court to vacate the stay order, the judge said "we will see it on that day (July 18)".

The high court, on July 4, 2022, had stayed the order granting bail to Kumar and had issued notice to him and sought his response on the petition by the SIT that challenged the grant of bail in a rioting and murder case lodged at Saraswati Vihar Police Station here in which the trial is underway.

The petition has sought to set aside an April 27, 2022 order of the trial court which had granted bail to Kumar in a rioting and murder case lodged at Saraswati Vihar Police Station here. It said the present case is related to the murder of S Jaswant Singh and his son Tarun Deep Singh, both residents of Raj Nagar here. Besides this, four persons were also injured in the incident.

The plea said a case of rioting and murder was registered at Saraswati Vihar Police Statin in 1991 based on an affidavit filed by a woman in September 1985 before Justice Ranganath Misra Commission of Inquiry. In her affidavit, the woman had narrated the November 1, 1984, incident of killing and burning of her husband and son and she had also "clearly stated the name of accused Sajjan Kumar as a person who instigating the mob", the plea said.

It said after investigation, the riots cell of Delhi Police had sent the case as untraced which was accepted by the magistrate on July 8, 1994. However, the complainant was neither produced before the court by the investigating officer nor the court summoned her to clarify her position before passing the order, it said.

The SIT added that the woman's statement was also recorded in another FIR lodged at Punjabi Bagh Police Station, however, the judicial record of that FIR has been destroyed by the weeding out process.

Seeking to set aside the trial court's bail order in the case lodged at Saraswati Vihar, the SIT said, "The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) erroneously held that the name of accused as the person instigating or leading the mob is found to have been taken for the first time with certainty by the complainant after a long gap of 7 years from the date of the incident.

"However, the ASJ failed to appreciate that the complainant gave her affidavit dated September 9, 1985, before the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission of Inquiry, which clearly mentioned the name of the accused." It said the FIR was only registered after more than 7 years and the investigation was not handed over to an independent agency as recommended by the Justice J D Jain and D K Agrawal Committee, which

The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment was related to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and the burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II. (PTI)