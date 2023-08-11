New Delhi: In the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing on Friday in New Delhi. Tytler was produced in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CJM) Vidhi Gupta Anand. During the hearing, Tytler's lawyer Manu Sharma sought two weeks' time from the court to read and examine the charge sheet. The court has granted more than a week's time in this regard.

The Delhi court on Friday granted 10 days to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to examine the documents handed over to him by the CBI, including the charge sheet, in the case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand passed the directions on an application moved by the counsel for Tytler, who sought two weeks to complete the scrutiny of the documents. Tytler appeared through video conferencing during the proceedings. The court will now hear the matter on August 21.

Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on August 4 on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. The court also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

Meanwhile, members belonging to Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGMC) are on the boil for granting anticipatory bail to Tytler. When Tytler appeared before the court on August 5, the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots under the banner of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged a demonstration in front of the court premises. The DSGMC has been fighting the case of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. The protesting members of the committee opposed the bail and said that they will appeal against it in the High Court.

