Hyderabad: A 18-year old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the building of a coaching academy here following alleged harassment by her hostel roommates, police said on Tuesday. The deceased, a native of Kothagudem in Telangana, who was preparing for NEET at the coaching academy at Hayathnagar for the past six months and also staying in the hostel of the institute, jumped from the academy building on Monday night and died, they said.

Her father in a complaint to police alleged that his daughter's roommates used to harass her mentally by mentioning her caste name as she belongs to SC, police said. A suicide note was found which did not blamed anyone for the death, police said. After being informed by his daughter over this, he approached the academy's management but they did not respond properly and also did not warn the students, the complainant alleged.

The complainant said he told her daughter to come to their native place and that she had agreed. But, he received a phone call from the academy on Monday and was informed that his daughter had died by suicide by jumping from the academy building. He requested the police to take necessary action against the students and management following which a case was registered against them, police said. Further probe is on. (PTI)