New Delhi: A total of 11,391 children have been adopted by Indians and 1486 by foreigners from 2020 to 2023, the Centre said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

This was informed by the Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in reply to a question in the Parliament raised by MP Dr Kanimozhi Somu on the number of children adopted by Indians and foreigners during each of the last three years and the current year and whether child adoption has increased during the period.

Irani said, "The details of the number of children adopted by the Indians and Foreigners during each of the last three years and current year (as of 10.12.2023) are- in-country Adoption from 2020-2021 is 3142; inter-country is 417; in-country adoption from 2021-2022 is 2991, whereas that of inter-country adoption is 414. Further, she said that the in-country adoption from 2022-2023 is 3010, inter-country adoption is 431, and in-country adoption from 2023-2024 (as of 10.12.2023) is 2248, and inter-country adoption stands at 224.

In response to another question about the Government receiving complaints regarding complicated formalities involved in the adoption procedure and if any action has been taken by the Government to simplify the child adoption procedure in the country, the WCD minister said, “Ministry of Women and Child Development has notified Adoption Regulations, 2022 on. 23rd September 2022 which has been framed in line with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2021). The Adoption Regulations, 2022 were framed keeping in mind the issues and challenges faced by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and other stakeholders including the Adoption Agencies and prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs).

The Union Minister pointed out that Some of the salient features includes-District Magistrates have been empowered to issue Adoption Orders instead of Court, upper age limit for PAPs reduced to 85 years for couple and 40 years for a single PAPs in case they are adopting a child below 2 years.

The 7-day adoption effort launched by CARA for Resident Indian (RI), Non-Resident Indian (NRI), and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) PAPs, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to determine the health status of the child based on Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, PAPs with more than two children do not qualify to get referral for a normal child, mandatory counselling has been stipulated for all the relevant stakeholders like prospective parents and older children at pre-adoption, adoption and post-adoption stages, times lines at various stages like uploading of LFA (Legally Free for Adoption) within ten days, examination of special needs children within a period of fifteen days by the Chief medical Officer and verification of adoption application documents by District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) within five days, emphasis on foster adoption of adoptable children already in foster care after a period of two years, earlier a period of 5 years was prescribed under foster care, before the child could be adopted by foster parents, and stringent measures have been provisioned for PAPs becoming reason for disruption or dissolution.