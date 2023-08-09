11 YEAR OLD BOY FLIES PLANE WHILE HIS FATHER GUZZLES BEER IN SHOCKING VIDEO BOTH DIE IN CRASH

Hyderabad: A video shot before moments of a plane crash in Brazil has surfaced online where a father allowed his 11-year-old son to take charge of the plane while guzzling beer. As a result, both lost their lives in the plane crash. A father, who should have guided his son in the right path, acted negligently. An eleven-year-old boy was flying the plane while his father, who was sitting next to him, instructed him how to fly the plane while drinking beer. As a result, both died in the crash.

This incident, which took place in Brazil on July 29, but came to light late. According to the details disclosed by the police, Garon Maia from Brazil has an 11-year-old son named Francisco Maia. Garon Maia left on a private plane from Nova Conquista in Rondonia to drop his son at his mother's home in Campo Grande.

Before that, he refuelled at the Vilhena Airport and started the journey again. In this sequence, the father was drinking beer and teaching his son how to fly the plane. Later, the father and son died in the plane crash. Aviation industry analysts say that the accident may have happened due to the negligence of the father, who let his son fly the plane.

The video related to this has now gone viral on social media. However, it is yet to be known, who was flying the plane before the accident. The police registered a case and are investigating. Ana Pridonic, the mother, was deeply saddened after hearing the news of the death of her husband and son, died by suicide after their funeral.