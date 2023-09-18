Hyderabad: As Parliament special session begins today, the legislature of India is set to move to a new complex for the first time marking a new era.

Ten women parliamentarian across political spectrum walked down the memory lane to to offer their tributes to the edifice that stood tall as the epicentre of country's democratic sojourn, as they prepare to bid the building farewell.

These women MPs in a hand-written notes shared messages of nostalgia of their journey as parliamentarians through the hallowed halls of the old Parliament building. In her note, Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Smriti Irani wrote ‘best wishes’, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reminisced the number of intense debates and disruptions this historical building.

"Stalwarts and history makers all work in its precincts. Parliament that has shaped 75 years of our journey as a confident nation. Proud to be a part of this journey and hoping the essence of this parliament continues in the new building," she wrote in her note.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule thanked her electorates. She expressed her gratitude to them for letting her attend sessions at the building.

"Blessed and gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and Baramati for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the largest democracy in the world and attending sessions in the old beautiful Parliament building -- echoes the voices of the leaders who contributed to the development of our beautiful country," she wrote.

For Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, her journey began from ‘awed visitor’ to the Parliament building in 2006 to becoming an MP for the first time in 2009 followed by first time as a minister in 2014. "These 144 pillars in this temple of democracy hold a multitude of memories for me," she wrote.

She continued, "This beautiful building, embellished with the history and handiwork of thousands of Indian artists, sculptors and labourers has been a place of intense learning and immense satisfaction."

In a similar vein, Union minister and Apna Dal (S) MP Anupriya Patel wrote about her first steps into Sansad Bhavan. "I could feel deep within that I am entering a historic building, which saw India gaining its Independence on 15 August, 1947, the framing of our Constitution and the evolution and strengthening of our country's democratic institutions," she wrote.

Independent MP Navneet Rana also wrote about the first day when she entered the building and the days further which gave her the ‘opportunity to lear a lot of things’.

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, the old Parliament building will have special place in her heart. She also equated it with her ‘first home’. "The building may change but its symbolism -- a free space for freely elected representatives of a free country -- is what is incumbent upon us all to preserve intact," she added.

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan took a poetic twist to express her thoughts and said, “Antim jay ka vajra banane, Nav Dadhichi haddiyan galaayein. Aao phir se diya jalaayein."

Emphasising on the historical significance, Congress MP Ramya Haridas called the building a ‘palace of democracy’ which is the ‘birthplace of strong decisions’.

Olympian and Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha vividly recalled her first visit to the Parliament in 1986 after clinching gold medal in the Seoul Asian Games. She further recalled stepping into the Upper House as its member in 2022. “First time in my life I stepped into the Rajya Sabha with my right leg, touched the step with my right hand and chanted 'Hari Om' in my lips,” she wrote in the note.