New Delhi: The Election Commission of India was announcing the election dates to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections 2023, on Wednesday. You can follow the live updates of the announcement here. The term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24.

Strengthening teams to curb misuse of money power (the figures within brackets denotes the previous 2018 election deployment)

Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies - 81 (61)

Expenditure Observers - 146 (136)

Assistant Expenditure Observers - 237 (224)

Flying Squads - 2,016 (1,797)

Static Surveillance Teams - 2,400 (1,929)

Currently, the ruling BJP has 118 MLAs, the Congress 69 and the JD(S) 32 seats and BSP 1 and two Independents and two seats are vacant in the 224-member House.

11.34 AM | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar begins addressing the press conference.

First-time voters have increased by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka compared to the previous 2018-19 elections. All young voters who are turning 18 years of age by April 1, will be able to vote in Karnataka Assembly elections, which is made possible through advance application from those turning 18+ from Jan. 2 to April 1: Rajiv Kumar

Demographic Data

Male voters - 2,62,42,561

Female voters - 2,59,26,319

Service electors - 47,779

Third Gender - 4,699

Persons with Disabilities - 5,55,073

Constituencies

Total Constituencies - 224

Scheduled Castes - 36

Scheduled Tribes - 15

General - 173

Polling Stations Data

Total number of polling stations in the state is 58,288. Of which 24,063 are in Urban areas and the rest 34, 219 are in rural areas. Women managed polling stations - 1,320

Youth managed - 224

PwD managed - 224

Model PS - 240

Web Casting - 29, 141 (accounts to 50 per cent)

