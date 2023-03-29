Live Updates | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Poll dates announcement
Published: 41 minutes ago
Live Updates | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Poll dates announcement
Published: 41 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India was announcing the election dates to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Elections 2023, on Wednesday. You can follow the live updates of the announcement here. The term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24.
- Strengthening teams to curb misuse of money power (the figures within brackets denotes the previous 2018 election deployment)
Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies - 81 (61)
Expenditure Observers - 146 (136)
Assistant Expenditure Observers - 237 (224)
Flying Squads - 2,016 (1,797)
Static Surveillance Teams - 2,400 (1,929)
- Currently, the ruling BJP has 118 MLAs, the Congress 69 and the JD(S) 32 seats and BSP 1 and two Independents and two seats are vacant in the 224-member House.
- 11.34 AM | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar begins addressing the press conference.
- First-time voters have increased by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka compared to the previous 2018-19 elections. All young voters who are turning 18 years of age by April 1, will be able to vote in Karnataka Assembly elections, which is made possible through advance application from those turning 18+ from Jan. 2 to April 1: Rajiv Kumar
- Demographic Data
Male voters - 2,62,42,561
Female voters - 2,59,26,319
Service electors - 47,779
Third Gender - 4,699
Persons with Disabilities - 5,55,073
- Constituencies
Total Constituencies - 224
Scheduled Castes - 36
Scheduled Tribes - 15
General - 173
- Polling Stations Data
Total number of polling stations in the state is 58,288. Of which 24,063 are in Urban areas and the rest 34, 219 are in rural areas. Women managed polling stations - 1,320
Youth managed - 224
PwD managed - 224
Model PS - 240
Web Casting - 29, 141 (accounts to 50 per cent)
You can also watch the press meet here: