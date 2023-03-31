Bengaluru: After the announcement of Assembly elections in Karnataka, one BJP MLA and one JDS MLA resigned from their posts. BJP MLA from Ballari's Kudligi Assembly constituency NY Gopalakrishna announced his retirement from politics and submitted his resignation to the MLA post on Friday. Similarly, Arakalagudu JDS MLA AT Ramaswamy also submitted his resignation today.

NY Gopalakrishna is the first BJP MLA, who quit after the announcement of the Assembly polls. However, it was speculated that he may switch over his loyalties to the Congress party. Gopalakrishna, who reached Shirasi, submitted his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri. He reportedly cited the age factor for retiring from politics. Gopalakrishna, who arrived directly from Kudligi to the Speaker's office in Shirsi, submitted his resignation letter at 11.30 am.

Later speaking to the reporters, he said, "I am 72 years old, I cannot take any responsibility at this age. The people of the constituency are also of the opinion that I should give a chance to other candidates. I will not be able to participate in any political activities in the future due to health problems. I am not joining any party. I resigned to retire from political life." Though he has been elected as an MLA six times, he has not been given a Cabinet berth. Neither BJP nor Congress has not inducted into the ministry. Differing from the statements surrounding his resignation, he said, "I am quitting due to old age, but not for getting any posts."

JDS MLA AT Ramaswamy submitted his resignation letter amid rumors of him joining the BJP. T Ramaswamy, who arrived at Vidhana Soudha, submitted his resignation letter to Assembly Secretary Vishalakshi. This time it is almost certain that A Manju will be fielded from JDS in the Arakalagudu constituency. Earlier, there were rumors that AT Ramaswamy would join the Congress. But now, speculations are rife that he is likely to join BJP.

Speaking to the media after submitting the resignation letter, he said, "JDS allowed me to work as an MLA. I have never worked for personal gain. I have directly spoken about the wrongdoings inside and outside the Assembly. I worked for the welfare and uplift of the people of the constituency. I did not leave JDS, but they kicked me out. You know everything. I was made the scapegoat when I pointed out corruption."