Youth Survives After Being Trampled By Elephant In Odisha Village

Bhubaneswar: A youth sustained serious injuries after being trampled by an elephant in Odisha's Dhenkanal, officials said. The incident took place near Govindpur village under the Dhenkanal Sadar police station limits.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the man, identified as Vidyadhar Behera, was returning to his village, Talbarkot, and came in proximity to the elephant, which attacked him and knocked him to the ground before trampling him.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing his screams and managed to drive the elephant away. The injured man was rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim suffered multiple injuries but is currently undergoing treatment.

Social worker Debasis Jena claimed that the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) has failed to take any action to prevent such incidents and urged the authorities to implement measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.