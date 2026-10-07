Yogendra Pal Singh Solanki Creates Grain Art Of Indian Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar

Narmadapuram: Yogendra Pal Singh Solanki, a farmer by profession and a resident of Superli village located in Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh, has created a unique artwork of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar using grains and seeds.

This artwork is a way to express respect and gratitude to Machchhar. Yogendra considers creating this artwork a matter of honour.

According to Yogendra Pal Singh Solanki, various grains and seeds have been used to create this art piece, like paddy, sesame, rice, poppy seeds, pearl millet (bajra), flaxseed, and maize.

He noticed that India is an agrarian nation, and grains form a vital foundation of Indian farmers, rural life, and culture. So, linking this concept with the Indian pilot's courage, Yogendra created this artwork using grains.

The inspiration behind this artwork of Captain Machchhar came from a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Captain Smit Machchhar. During that interaction, Machhar revealed that he had recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the attack. This inspired the artist to create a portrait of Captain Smit Machhar alongside Lord Hanuman using grains.