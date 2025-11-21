ETV Bharat / Videos

World Fisheries Day: Fishermen Spotlight Marine Pollution, Promote Traditional Fishing

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

On the eve of World Fisheries Day, observed worldwide on November 21 every year, the South Asian Fishermen's Association put marine pollution under the scanner at an event held in Colachel in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district.

"Ahead of World Fisheries Day, Father and his team cut a cake and honoured us. We are very happy about it. Even important officials from Kerala have honoured us, and we would like to thank them. This is a traditional business. Only old people are involved in this. Youngsters go for boat fishing. We would like to thank all for honouring us," said Anthony, a traditional fisherman

Fishermen highlighted the adverse impact of plastics and chemical waste in the sea on fish stocks, and consequently, on their livelihoods. Celebrated annually on November 21st, World Fisheries Day underscores the importance of sustainable fisheries, as well as the protection of aquatic ecosystems and fishing communities.

