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Wings Over Ganges: IAF's Surya Kiran Team Paints Varanasi Skies Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

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Wings Over Ganges: IAF's Surya Kiran Team Paints Varanasi Skies Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit (IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST

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Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) took to the skies over Varanasi on Sunday as the city prepared to host the IAF Day Aerial Display-2026, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend as the Chief Guest.

The aerial display, titled 'Wings over Ganges', is being held at Namo Ghat as part of the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations. The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, are scheduled to participate in the event.

The aerial display is set to feature a diverse range of aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army are also expected to participate, showcasing jointness in operations. During his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility.

Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) took to the skies over Varanasi on Sunday as the city prepared to host the IAF Day Aerial Display-2026, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend as the Chief Guest.

The aerial display, titled 'Wings over Ganges', is being held at Namo Ghat as part of the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations. The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, are scheduled to participate in the event.

The aerial display is set to feature a diverse range of aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army are also expected to participate, showcasing jointness in operations. During his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility.

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TAGGED:

SURYA KIRAN TEAM
WINGS OVER GANGES
IAF
VARANASI AIR SHOW

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