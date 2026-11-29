Ganderbal: A wild bear died on Saturday during a rescue operation in the Kachnambal area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. Residents spotted the bear that had fallen into a deep concrete water storage tank in the Chhanay Mohalla area early in the morning, prompting them to alert the concerned authorities.

Following this, a team from the Wildlife Department arrived with tranquilliser guns, safety nets, and ropes. Locals claim that the bear was tranquillised before it was pulled out of the tank. Although officials at the scene initially announced the rescue was successful, the animal died hours later while being transported for observation and release.

After the bear's death during the Wildlife Department's rescue attempt, locals alleged lapses in the operation and raised questions about the department's operational methods. The local community expressed concern regarding whether the necessary precautionary measures were taken and whether experts were involved in the rescue effort.

Parvez Ahmed from Kangan, expressing grief, said that "rescuing wild animals requires experienced personnel, proper planning, and essential safety arrangements."

Public circles have demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident to uncover the facts regarding the procedures followed during the rescue operation, the presence of experts, and the safety measures in place. Additionally, they have also called for effective steps to prevent such occurrences in the future.