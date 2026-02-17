ETV Bharat / Videos

We Look Forward To All Year: Revelers Celebrate Brazil's Traditional Horseback Carnival

We Look Forward To All Year: Revelers Celebrate Brazil's Traditional Horseback Carnival (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 17, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST

Bonfim: In the town of Bonfim, southeastern Brazil, residents are celebrating their traditional horseback carnival, an event they eagerly await all year. The three-day festival attracts tourists and unites the local community in a colourful cultural display.

Riders dressed in velvet costumes with detailed embroidery and masks reenact a historic battle between Christians and Moors. Instead of weapons, the Moors use Paper Streamers, creating a lively and interactive performance with the crowd.

Participants describe the carnival as a deep-rooted tradition passed down through generations. Many say taking part in the event is an emotional and unforgettable experience. Locals add that the celebration represents the identity of Bonfim and is cherished with great affection and pride by the community. (with AFP inputs)

HORSEBACK CARNIVAL IN BRAZIL
CARNIVAL
BRAZIL HORSEBACK CARNIVAL

ETV Bharat English Team

