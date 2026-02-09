ETV Bharat / Videos

'We Could Tell Where It Was By The Smell': Dead Whale Washed Up On Chilean Coast

'We Could Tell Where It Was By The Smell': Dead Whale Washed Up On Chilean Coast (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 9, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST

Algarrobo (Chile): The carcass of an adult sei whale was found stranded on a rocky stretch of the El Yeco coast in Algarrobo, in Chile's Valparaiso region, prompting authorities to warn the public to keep their distance. According to officials, the whale likely died at sea and was carried ashore by ocean tides several days ago. Local resident Igancio Arce said he learned about the stranded whale through news reports and later visited the coastal reserve with his family.

He said the strong smell led them to the location even before it came into view, adding that the animal appeared massive from the lookout point. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death, while monitoring the area for public safety and environmental concerns. (with AFP inputs)

