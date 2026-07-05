Water Pipeline Burst While Testing Destroys Newly Built Road In Pune District

Pune: CCTV footage captured a massive water pipeline burst in the middle of the road during water supply testing. The force of the water was so powerful that it splashed on the newly built road in Talegaon Dabhade of Pune District.

The flooding has left the street a mess, making it hard for local pedestrians to walk freely. This incident shows the negligence, poor construction quality and awful planning of the local authorities. To make things worse, this incident happened while Maharashtra was already drowning in heavy monsoon rains, and it is already struggling with the drainage system, poor road quality, and uncovered manholes.