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Water Pipeline Burst While Testing Destroys Newly Built Road In Pune District

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Water Pipeline Burst While Testing Destroys Newly Built Road In Pune District (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Pune: CCTV footage captured a massive water pipeline burst in the middle of the road during water supply testing. The force of the water was so powerful that it splashed on the newly built road in Talegaon Dabhade of Pune District. 

The flooding has left the street a mess, making it hard for local pedestrians to walk freely. This incident shows the negligence, poor construction quality and awful planning of the local authorities. To make things worse, this incident happened while Maharashtra was already drowning in heavy monsoon rains, and it is already struggling with the drainage system, poor road quality, and uncovered manholes.

Pune: CCTV footage captured a massive water pipeline burst in the middle of the road during water supply testing. The force of the water was so powerful that it splashed on the newly built road in Talegaon Dabhade of Pune District. 

The flooding has left the street a mess, making it hard for local pedestrians to walk freely. This incident shows the negligence, poor construction quality and awful planning of the local authorities. To make things worse, this incident happened while Maharashtra was already drowning in heavy monsoon rains, and it is already struggling with the drainage system, poor road quality, and uncovered manholes.

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TAGGED:

TALEGAON DABHADE ROAD
WATER PIPLINE BURST DESTROYS ROAD
WATER PIPELINE BURST

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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