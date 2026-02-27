ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | Wild Elephant Enters Ranchi Residential Area, Forest Teams Launch Rescue Operation

WATCH | Wild Elephant Enters Ranchi Residential Area, Forest Teams Launch Rescue Operation (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST

By Prashant Kumar 

Ranchi: A wild elephant entered a residential area of Ranchi on Friday morning, creating panic among residents. The animal, believed to have strayed from the forest, was first spotted around 7 am near Birsa Chowk and later seen roaming in the busy Hawa Nagar locality.

Locals said the elephant came from the Boriyakla side and moved through the streets, damaging a few shops and pushing some vehicles. People rushed indoors, while passersby ran to safety. Children on their way to school were frightened. However, no injuries were reported.

After receiving information, teams from the Forest Department and Ranchi Police reached the spot and began efforts to control the situation. Officials said an operation was launched to tranquilise the elephant and safely drive it back to the forest. Sirens and firecrackers were used to move the animal away from the crowded area.

The incident comes amid rising human-elephant conflict in Jharkhand. Recently, seven people were killed in elephant attacks in Hazaribagh, and a baby elephant died after being hit by a freight train in Latehar. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to prepare a plan to prevent further casualties and ensure quick compensation for affected families.

