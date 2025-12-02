WATCH | Widespread Agricultural Losses Recorded Due To Cyclone Ditwah

Cyclone Ditwah has caused severe agricultural damage across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, leaving thousands of farmers facing heavy losses. In Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts, strong winds and continuous rain have flooded large stretches of farmland. Farmers say much of their crop has been destroyed. Many fear that this season's yield may be lost.

Farmers report that samba and thaladi crops, some grown for up to three months, are now submerged. They say the heavy rain over the past 10 days has washed away young plants and damaged fields that were already reworked after earlier rains. Many are urging the state and central governments to send survey teams immediately and provide financial assistance of at least Rs 35,000 per acre.

A similar situation is unfolding in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, where harvested paddy left on roads, due to a lack of buyers, has been soaked by continuous rain. Farmers there want the government to step in and purchase the damaged produce to prevent further hardship. The IMD says Cyclone Ditwag has weakened into a deep depression and is expected to lose strength gradually.