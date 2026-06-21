Major Tragedy Averted As 80 Passengers Evacuated From Sleeper Bus In Khanna Minutes After It Caught Fire

Chandigarh: A major tragedy was averted after a sleeper bus carrying around 80 passengers caught fire near Khanna in Punjab on Sunday. The bus, travelling from Jalandhar to Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, caught fire near Village Bija on the Ludhiana–Amritsar National Highway.

According to officials, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire vehicle within minutes. Displaying quick presence of mind, the driver and conductor immediately stopped the bus and safely evacuated all passengers, including women, children, and families, preventing any loss of life.

The incident triggered panic among passengers as they rushed out of the bus to save themselves. A few passengers suffered minor injuries and burns and were given first aid at the scene.

Police, administrative officials, and Khanna Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana reached the spot and supervised relief and rescue operations. Authorities arranged necessary assistance and alternative transport for the affected passengers.

Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control after a difficult operation. However, the bus was completely gutted, and all passengers' belongings were reduced to ashes, resulting in significant financial losses.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that a technical fault may have caused the fire.