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Major Tragedy Averted As 80 Passengers Evacuated From Sleeper Bus In Khanna Minutes After It Caught Fire

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Major Tragedy Averted As 80 Passengers Evacuated From Sleeper Bus In Khanna Minutes After It Caught Fire (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chandigarh: A major tragedy was averted after a sleeper bus carrying around 80 passengers caught fire near Khanna in Punjab on Sunday. The bus, travelling from Jalandhar to Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, caught fire near Village Bija on the Ludhiana–Amritsar National Highway.

According to officials, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire vehicle within minutes. Displaying quick presence of mind, the driver and conductor immediately stopped the bus and safely evacuated all passengers, including women, children, and families, preventing any loss of life.

The incident triggered panic among passengers as they rushed out of the bus to save themselves. A few passengers suffered minor injuries and burns and were given first aid at the scene.

Police, administrative officials, and Khanna Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana reached the spot and supervised relief and rescue operations. Authorities arranged necessary assistance and alternative transport for the affected passengers.

Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control after a difficult operation. However, the bus was completely gutted, and all passengers' belongings were reduced to ashes, resulting in significant financial losses.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that a technical fault may have caused the fire.

Chandigarh: A major tragedy was averted after a sleeper bus carrying around 80 passengers caught fire near Khanna in Punjab on Sunday. The bus, travelling from Jalandhar to Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh, caught fire near Village Bija on the Ludhiana–Amritsar National Highway.

According to officials, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire vehicle within minutes. Displaying quick presence of mind, the driver and conductor immediately stopped the bus and safely evacuated all passengers, including women, children, and families, preventing any loss of life.

The incident triggered panic among passengers as they rushed out of the bus to save themselves. A few passengers suffered minor injuries and burns and were given first aid at the scene.

Police, administrative officials, and Khanna Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana reached the spot and supervised relief and rescue operations. Authorities arranged necessary assistance and alternative transport for the affected passengers.

Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control after a difficult operation. However, the bus was completely gutted, and all passengers' belongings were reduced to ashes, resulting in significant financial losses.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that a technical fault may have caused the fire.

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TAGGED:

FIRE IN BUS
BUS FIRE ON LUDHIANA AMRITSAR NH
PUNJAB SLEEPER BUS FIRE
WATCH BUS ENGULFED IN FIRE
BUS FIRE ON LUDHIANA HIGHWAY

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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