WATCH - US And Israel Share Strike Videos As Tehran Hit By Major Attacks

WATCH | US And Israel Share Strike Videos As Tehran Hit By Major Attacks (AFP)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 1, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has released a video on X claiming to show American strikes on Iran, saying the Iranian regime had been warned and that "swift and decisive action" was underway. 

The development comes as the US and Israel launched a major joint offensive targeting sites in Tehran on Saturday. Separately, the Israeli army shared footage of what it described as large-scale strikes on the "headquarters of the Iranian regime" in the capital. The Israeli military said it had begun hitting targets deep inside Tehran as part of the operation on Sunday.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening wave of attacks, as confirmed by Iran's State TV. The strikes continued into a second day, sharply escalating tensions in the region.

AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI KILLED
KHAMENEI
DUBBAI ATTACK
WORLD WAR 3
US ISRAEL STRIKE IRAN

ETV Bharat English Team

