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Watch | Tanker Falls On Road On Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

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A petrol tanker fell on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway (ETV Bharar)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: An oil tanker fell on the road near Pedda Amberpet on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A tanker carrying petrol overturned after hitting two cars near Laxma Reddypalem. Both cars were damaged in the accident. Those travelling in it sustained minor injuries.

Police and fire brigade personnel took rescue measures to rescue a man who was trapped in the tanker cabin. He was pulled out with great difficulty. The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious leg injuries.

The authorities were alerted as petrol was leaking from the tanker. A high alert was declared at the scene. Measures were taken to prevent anyone from coming near the petrol tanker. The accident has brought traffic on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway to a standstill. As a result, the police are diverting vehicles from the national highway to the service road.

Hyderabad: An oil tanker fell on the road near Pedda Amberpet on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A tanker carrying petrol overturned after hitting two cars near Laxma Reddypalem. Both cars were damaged in the accident. Those travelling in it sustained minor injuries.

Police and fire brigade personnel took rescue measures to rescue a man who was trapped in the tanker cabin. He was pulled out with great difficulty. The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious leg injuries.

The authorities were alerted as petrol was leaking from the tanker. A high alert was declared at the scene. Measures were taken to prevent anyone from coming near the petrol tanker. The accident has brought traffic on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway to a standstill. As a result, the police are diverting vehicles from the national highway to the service road.

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TAGGED:

PETROL
TANKER
HYDERABAD POLICE
HYDERABAD VIJAYAWADA HIGHWAY
PETROL TANKER

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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