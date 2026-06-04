Watch | Tanker Falls On Road On Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

Hyderabad: An oil tanker fell on the road near Pedda Amberpet on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A tanker carrying petrol overturned after hitting two cars near Laxma Reddypalem. Both cars were damaged in the accident. Those travelling in it sustained minor injuries.

Police and fire brigade personnel took rescue measures to rescue a man who was trapped in the tanker cabin. He was pulled out with great difficulty. The man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious leg injuries.

The authorities were alerted as petrol was leaking from the tanker. A high alert was declared at the scene. Measures were taken to prevent anyone from coming near the petrol tanker. The accident has brought traffic on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway to a standstill. As a result, the police are diverting vehicles from the national highway to the service road.