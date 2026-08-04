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WATCH | Students Risk Lives Jumping Over Pillars Crossing Swollen Betwa River To Reach School In MP

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WATCH | Students Risk Lives Jumping Over Pillars Crossing Swollen Betwa River To Reach School In MP (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST

1 Min Read
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With the arrival of the monsoon season, distressing and shocking scenes often emerge from various parts of Madhya Pradesh. Villagers and children frequently face hardships due to the lack of proper roads or bridges. In Vidisha, school-going students are risking their lives simply to save time; taking the main road would require a 5-kilometre journey, so instead they cross a stop dam built over the swollen Betwa River.

The school in Kakrua, located near the Vidisha district headquarters, only has classes up to the 8th grade. For further education, children attend Paloh High School.  Since the road route involves a 5-kilometre journey, the children risk their lives taking a shortcut.

The students jump across a dangerous 4-foot gap in the stop dam built over the swollen Betwa River. They leap across approximately 10 pillars, navigating large gaps where a strong current of water flows. During the monsoon season, these pillars become slippery, and a single mistake could prove fatal. These students hail from the villages of Bandhera, Kakrua, Imaliya, and Behlot. The group of ten consists of six boys and four girls.

With the arrival of the monsoon season, distressing and shocking scenes often emerge from various parts of Madhya Pradesh. Villagers and children frequently face hardships due to the lack of proper roads or bridges. In Vidisha, school-going students are risking their lives simply to save time; taking the main road would require a 5-kilometre journey, so instead they cross a stop dam built over the swollen Betwa River.

The school in Kakrua, located near the Vidisha district headquarters, only has classes up to the 8th grade. For further education, children attend Paloh High School.  Since the road route involves a 5-kilometre journey, the children risk their lives taking a shortcut.

The students jump across a dangerous 4-foot gap in the stop dam built over the swollen Betwa River. They leap across approximately 10 pillars, navigating large gaps where a strong current of water flows. During the monsoon season, these pillars become slippery, and a single mistake could prove fatal. These students hail from the villages of Bandhera, Kakrua, Imaliya, and Behlot. The group of ten consists of six boys and four girls.

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TAGGED:

VIDISHA STOP DAM ON BETWA RIVER
VIDISHA CHILDREN JUMP 4 FOOT DAM
VIDISHA EDUCATION SYSTEM
VIDISHA FLOODED BETWA RIVER
MADHYA PRADESH

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