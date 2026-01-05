WATCH | Snowfall Delights Tourists At Atal Tunnel As Weather Changes In Himachal

Kullu: Weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a fresh shift on Monday, bringing joy to tourists as light snowfall was recorded at the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. The sudden snowfall attracted a large number of visitors, especially in the Manali region of Kullu district, where tourists enjoyed the weather.

According to local sources, the day began with cloudy skies and no clear indication of snowfall. However, by afternoon, light snowflakes started falling near the Atal Tunnel, surprising tourists who had gathered there. The snowfall created a festive atmosphere, with visitors clicking photographs and enjoying the scenic view.

Pradeep Tyagi, a tourist from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, said he did not expect snowfall in the afternoon and described the moment as memorable. The snowfall in the higher reaches has also led to an increase in tourist movement towards the Atal Tunnel and Lahaul-Spiti. Long queues of vehicles were seen on roads near the tunnel.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting rain and snowfall in the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh on January 5, 2026 and January 6, 2026. Authorities have also advised tourists to remain cautious as temperatures are expected to drop further.