WATCH | Shoes And Slippers Showered In Unique 'Jootamar Holi' In Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, Holi is marked by a 300-year-old tradition known as "Jootamar Holi", where a unique procession called the "Lot Sahab" yatra draws large crowds every year.

As part of the ritual, a man is dressed like a British-era officer and seated on a throne placed on a buffalo cart. He is given the title "Lot Saheb," a term used during British rule for the Governor General. The man wears a helmet to prevent injury as people garland him with shoes and slipeprs. Throughout the procession, revellers shower him with footwear and wave brooms, symbolically expressing anger against the atrocities committed by British rulers.

The main procession begins from the Phoolmati Temple in the Chowk area, proceeds through major streets, reaches the Clock Tower, and concludes back in Chowk. Another procession starts from the Ramchandra Mission Police Station area. This year, the event will be held on March 4 from 9 AM to 12 noon.

Security has been intensified after a dispute last year. More force than before has been deployed, including 30 inspectors, 150 sub-inspectors, 600 constables, PAC companies, paramilitary forces, RAF platoons and three Quick Response Teams. Senior officers, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police (SP), are monitoring preparations.

To maintain communal harmony, around 92 mosques along the route have been covered with tarpaulins. Barricading, drone surveillance and intelligence monitoring have also been arranged to ensure peaceful celebrations.