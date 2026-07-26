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WATCH | Shocking Visuals: Bus Hits Divider, Overturns And Tears Into 2 Pieces In Kerala's Kuttippuram

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WATCH | Shocking Visuals: Bus Hits Divider, Overturns And Tears Into 2 Pieces In Kerala's Kuttippuram (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kuttippuram: In a tragic accident, a speeding bus overturned after hitting a divider and split into two pieces, killing one passenger and causing multiple injuries in Kerala’s Kuttippuram on Sunday.

According to police, the accident happened around 11 am near the Kuttipuram bridge on the national highway when a speeding limited-stop bus travelling on the Kozhikode-Thrissur route lost control and overturned, crushing a parked car beneath it. The shocking visuals of the horrific accident show a speeding bus skidding on a slippery road on a rainy day.

The bus was then seen hitting a divider and overturning, crushing a parked car beneath it. The bus tore into two pieces in the impact of the accident. Several parts of the bus, including tyres, were seen being thrown away after detaching from the vehicle in the impact.

The injured were extricated by residents, police, and fire personnel and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Vaishnav, a native of Peruvayal in Kozhikode district. Three individuals are in critical condition, and approximately twenty others sustained injuries in the mishap.  

Recounting the accident, a passenger onboard the bus said, “Unexpectedly, the bus overturned. I heard a loud cry. Everyone was seated. When the bus rolled over, diesel and blood flowed into the bodies of those sitting inside, causing panic”.

“The locals quickly came running and asked everyone to get out peacefully,” the passenger added.  The accident has once again highlighted the dangerous conditions prevalent in the area, particularly where service roads on the national highway enter the flyover.

Locals allege that unscientific construction and the lack of railway permission have contributed to the frequent accidents in this zone. Police officials added that investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Kuttippuram: In a tragic accident, a speeding bus overturned after hitting a divider and split into two pieces, killing one passenger and causing multiple injuries in Kerala’s Kuttippuram on Sunday.

According to police, the accident happened around 11 am near the Kuttipuram bridge on the national highway when a speeding limited-stop bus travelling on the Kozhikode-Thrissur route lost control and overturned, crushing a parked car beneath it. The shocking visuals of the horrific accident show a speeding bus skidding on a slippery road on a rainy day.

The bus was then seen hitting a divider and overturning, crushing a parked car beneath it. The bus tore into two pieces in the impact of the accident. Several parts of the bus, including tyres, were seen being thrown away after detaching from the vehicle in the impact.

The injured were extricated by residents, police, and fire personnel and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The deceased has been identified as Vaishnav, a native of Peruvayal in Kozhikode district. Three individuals are in critical condition, and approximately twenty others sustained injuries in the mishap.  

Recounting the accident, a passenger onboard the bus said, “Unexpectedly, the bus overturned. I heard a loud cry. Everyone was seated. When the bus rolled over, diesel and blood flowed into the bodies of those sitting inside, causing panic”.

“The locals quickly came running and asked everyone to get out peacefully,” the passenger added.  The accident has once again highlighted the dangerous conditions prevalent in the area, particularly where service roads on the national highway enter the flyover.

Locals allege that unscientific construction and the lack of railway permission have contributed to the frequent accidents in this zone. Police officials added that investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

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TAGGED:

KERALA BUS ACCIDENT VISUALS
KUTTIPPURAM ACCIDENT

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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