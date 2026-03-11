WATCH | Shiv Pratap Shukla Sworn In As Telangana Governor At Lok Bhavan

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Shiv Pratap Shukla was sworn in as the new Governor of Telangana on Wednesday at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad. The oath of office was administered by Justice A K Singh at around 11.30 am.

A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister, along with several ministers, senior officials and dignitaries attended the swearing-in ceremony. Shukla, who previously served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, was transferred to Telangana as part of a recent gubernatorial reshuffle by the Centre.

Born on April 1, 1952, in Rudrapur village of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Shukla began his public life through the student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1983 and served multiple terms as an MLA from Gorakhpur City. He later became a Rajya Sabha member in 2016 and served as Union Minister of State for Finance in the government led by PM Narendra Modi.