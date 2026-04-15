WATCH: Seaplane Successfully Lands At Tehri Lake In Uttarakhand For The First Time

Uttarakhand witnessed a historic moment on Tuesday as a seaplane successfully landed on the Tehri Dam reservoir for the first time. The development coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, marking a significant boost to the state's connectivity and infrastructure.

The seaplane took off from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun and landed at Tehri Lake near Koti Colony at around 5.30 PM. Preparations for the landing had been underway since morning, though the aircraft's arrival time kept changing throughout the day. Despite delays, the aircraft completed smooth landings and takeoffs, marking a successful trial.

This was the first-ever seaplane operation conducted on the Tehri reservoir. Locals and officials present at the site welcomed the achievement with applause. The trial was conducted by SkyHop Private Limited, which had previously conducted a test run at the Chilla Barrage in Rishikesh.

Officials said that more trial runs are scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday. Based on the results, further plans for regular seaplane operations will be decided.

Experts believe the service could transform tourism in Uttarakhand by improving access to remote hill areas. It is also expected to play an important role in disaster relief by enabling faster response during emergencies. District Tourism Development Officer Sobat Singh Rana confirmed the successful trial and said plans would be made after completing all scheduled tests.

"A successful trial landing of a seaplane was conducted by SkyHop Private Limited in the Tehri Dam reservoir for the very first time. Trials involving the landing of the seaplane in the lake will continue for two more days. Future plans will be formulated thereafter," Rana said.