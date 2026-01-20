WATCH | Saharanpur: Circus Struggling For Relevance In The Age Of Instant Digital Entertainment

Saharanpur: Circus, an art form that does not rely on special effects or digital screens, but rather on the magic of humans performing before a live audience, is today struggling to arrest its decline in popularity in the country. Once a dominant source of entertainment, it now finds itself overshadowed by fast-paced, technology-driven distractions.

The Royal Circus company, currently performing in Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh, is one of the few groups keeping the art alive in India. Its organisers, however, regret its lack of popularity in the age of instant digital entertainment.

Santosh Nair, Director of Royal Circus, said, "It is very challenging for us to run a circus in the age of AI. Earlier, there was no mobile or OTT, leaving enough space for Circus. Our main objective in running a circus is not to earn money but rather to keep this Indian tradition alive. We are all trying our best to keep this alive in whatever capacity we can."

The lack of interest among the audience is evident from the poor turnout at the show. The few people who came with their families to watch it expressed disappointment that performing arts like this are struggling, as people's time is increasingly consumed by digital gadgets.

Ram Babu, local resident, said, "It is good, but unfortunately, people don't come the way they used to earlier because of mobile phones. I brought my children so that they can stay away from mobile phones for some time."

Renu Verma, another local, said, "I found it very good. It is very good for the entertainment of children. I have brought my children to watch this Royal Circus because it is better than watching reels on mobile phones."

In the age of digital media, circus performers, who live like modern-day nomads, travelling from city to city to showcase their skills, are urging people to explore alternative sources of entertainment, even if only briefly. They have also appealed to the government for greater support to help sustain and preserve this ancient art form for future generations. (with PTI inputs)