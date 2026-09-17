WATCH | Royal Bengal Tiger Cub Spotted In New Gaon Assam

Biswanath: A Royal Bengal tiger cub was spotted near Naya Gaon in Biswanath district, Assam, on September 17. The visual shows that the tiger's forelimbs are stuck in the net. Upon receiving the news that the tiger cub had entered the village, the Forest Department teams reached the spot. They are carefully handling the situation to prevent further risk to the animal or residents.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Biswanath Wildlife Division, Nayan Gogoi said, "Around 7 AM, we received information that a Royal Bengal tiger from Kaziranga’s Sixth Range had entered a village. The range officer and team reached the spot, followed by the police and district administration officials. The local public was moved away from the area."