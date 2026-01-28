WATCH | Rescued Baby Elephant In Haridwar Now Healthy, Stands On Its Own

Haridwar: A newborn elephant calf rescued from the forests of Haridwar is now recovering well and has begun standing and walking on its own, bringing relief and joy to forest officials

The calf was found abandoned in critical condition on January 18 during a routine patrol by a team from the Shyampur Range of the Haridwar Forest Division. The elephant was extremely weak and unable to open its eyes. Senior officials, including DFO Swapnil Anirudh and SDO Poonam Kainthola, rushed to the spot and immediately began rescue efforts.

Despite waiting for hours, no herd returned for the calf. The forest department then shifted it to the Chilla Elephant Rescue Centre, where it received medical treatment, glucose, and regular care. Officials said the calf has responded well to the treatment, gained weight, and started drinking milk.

The forest department is now monitoring the elephant for 15 days and is working to safely reunite it with a herd in the wild.