WATCH | Republic Day: DRDO Tableau Highlights India's Submarine Combat Power

WATCH | Republic Day: DRDO Tableau Highlights India's Submarine Combat Power

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 23, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST

New Delhi: The 77th Republic Day parade will highlight the strength, preparedness and technological progress of India's armed forces, with a special focus on indigenous defence capabilities. Among the key attractions will be the tableau of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), themed 'Naval Technologies for Combat Submarines.'

The display will showcase advanced homegrown technologies that have significantly strengthened the Indian Navy's underwater combat power. The DRDO tableau will feature three critical submarine technologies: the Integrated Combat Suite, the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, and the Wire-Guided Heavyweight Torpedo. These systems enhance the stealth, endurance and combat effectiveness of submarines, making them more lethal and efficient during missions.

Speaking about the display, DRDO scientist Remita said the showcased technologies are vital for boosting submarine combat capabilities and have been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO. She added that these systems are being produced through India's strong and growing defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Along with 29 other tableaux, the DRDO display will roll down Kartavya Path on Republic Day, offering a glimpse into the country's advances in defence technology. (with PTI inputs)

