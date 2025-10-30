Watch | Rahul Gandhi Addresses Public Rally In Nalanda

Nalanda: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is addressing an election rally in Nalanda in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi kickstarted his Bihar election campaign with back-to-back public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts on Wednesday. He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a person who would indulge in all sorts of drama, and could even dance on the stage, for the sake of votes.

The Congress is contesting the Bihar polls as part of the INDIA bloc. Voting for the Bihar polls will take place on November 6, 2025 and November 11, 2025, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14, 2025.

Gandhi has expressed confidence that Congress would come to power in Bihar.