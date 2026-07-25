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Watch LIVE | Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media On NEET Paper Leak Row

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File photo of Rahul Gandhi (IANS)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST

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Updated : July 25, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST

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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will address a special press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday (July 17, 2026). The presser comes amidst the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the recent NEET paper leaks. 

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fresh video thanking students and youngsters for their overwhelming response to his late-night reel on the government's action against exam paper leaks, and said he appreciates the "insightful suggestions" shared by them.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was detained during a protest outside PM Modi's residence. Several Opposition MPs arrived in Parliament dressed in black as a symbolic protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding accountability and action from the government.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will address a special press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday (July 17, 2026). The presser comes amidst the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the recent NEET paper leaks. 

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fresh video thanking students and youngsters for their overwhelming response to his late-night reel on the government's action against exam paper leaks, and said he appreciates the "insightful suggestions" shared by them.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was detained during a protest outside PM Modi's residence. Several Opposition MPs arrived in Parliament dressed in black as a symbolic protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding accountability and action from the government.

Last Updated : July 25, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST

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RAHUL GANDHI LIVE
NEET PAPER LEAK
NEET PROTEST
CJP PROTEST
RAHUL GANDHI

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ETV Bharat English Team

ETV Bharat has its presence in all states across the country and offers comprehensive news coverage. The English news portal chooses the best, original stories that matter to its audience. It reaches out to millions of its readers across India and abroad. The coverage of the English Desk focuses on what concerns the country from within its borders and beyond. With a dedicated team of reporters in Delhi, it offers stories of national importance emanating from the Centre, which have an impact across the nation....view details

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