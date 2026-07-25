Watch LIVE | Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media On NEET Paper Leak Row

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will address a special press briefing in New Delhi on Saturday (July 17, 2026). The presser comes amidst the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the recent NEET paper leaks.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a fresh video thanking students and youngsters for their overwhelming response to his late-night reel on the government's action against exam paper leaks, and said he appreciates the "insightful suggestions" shared by them.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was detained during a protest outside PM Modi's residence. Several Opposition MPs arrived in Parliament dressed in black as a symbolic protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding accountability and action from the government.