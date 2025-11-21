WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple

Tirupati: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday and offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. She first visited the Varahaswamy temple and then proceeded to Srivari Seva. At the Mahadwara, TTD Chairman and temple officials welcomed her with Istikafal. Priests also blessed the President with Vedic chants at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Inside the sanctum, President Murmu prayed at the Dhwajasthambham and received the Srivari portrait and Tirtha Prasadam from temple authorities. The visit follows her darshan at the Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur on Thursday evening, where she was honoured with Sesha Vastram, temple prasadams, and portraits of the Goddess.

Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, the richest Hindu shrine in the world, is run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the temple.