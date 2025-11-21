ETV Bharat / Videos

WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tirupati: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday and offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. She first visited the Varahaswamy temple and then proceeded to Srivari Seva. At the Mahadwara, TTD Chairman and temple officials welcomed her with Istikafal. Priests also blessed the President with Vedic chants at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Inside the sanctum, President Murmu prayed at the Dhwajasthambham and received the Srivari portrait and Tirtha Prasadam from temple authorities. The visit follows her darshan at the Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur on Thursday evening, where she was honoured with Sesha Vastram, temple prasadams, and portraits of the Goddess.

Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, the richest Hindu shrine in the world, is run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the temple.

Tirupati: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday and offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. She first visited the Varahaswamy temple and then proceeded to Srivari Seva. At the Mahadwara, TTD Chairman and temple officials welcomed her with Istikafal. Priests also blessed the President with Vedic chants at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Inside the sanctum, President Murmu prayed at the Dhwajasthambham and received the Srivari portrait and Tirtha Prasadam from temple authorities. The visit follows her darshan at the Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur on Thursday evening, where she was honoured with Sesha Vastram, temple prasadams, and portraits of the Goddess.

Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, the richest Hindu shrine in the world, is run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the temple.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIRUMALA TEMPLE
PRESIDENT MURMU IN TIRUPATI
DROUPADI MURMU AT TIRUMALA TEMPLE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

ETV Bharat English Team

...view details

Related Articles

India Shivers As Early Winter Brings Frosty Mornings And Chilly Winds

India Shivers As Early Winter Brings Frosty Mornings And Chilly Winds

November 19, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
Commuters Block Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Over Delays; Demand 5 AM Services

Tension At Bengaluru Metro Station Over Departure Delays; Commuters Demand 5 AM Services

November 18, 2025 at 10:51 AM IST
'The Illuminations Are A Celebration': The Champs-Elysées Sparkle For Christmas

'The Illuminations Are A Celebration': The Champs-Elysées Sparkle For Christmas

November 17, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
Car Rally Through Coffee Plantations in Kodagu

Two-Day Car Rally Through Scenic Coffee Plantations Flagged-Off In Kodagu

November 15, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.