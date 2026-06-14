Watch LIVE: PM Modi Addresses 'Bharat Innovates' Event In France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice, France. Shortly after PM Modi addressed the event, dubbed a major global platform bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

Earlier today, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Macron in Nice, where the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake ahead of a key bilateral engagement.

The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world, marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and underscores the rapidly expanding tech partnership between the two nations.

The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions. The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including the premier IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event.

While the conclave may not be as well-known as major global summits, diplomatic observers view it as a critical launchpad for India to showcase its deep-tech capabilities to a global audience, attract international funding, and secure vital partnerships in emerging technologies.

The event will spotlight cutting-edge innovations across future-focused domains such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, defence innovation, biotechnology, healthcare, and climate solutions.

The Nice leg also features the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since the elevation of bilateral ties earlier this year to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'.