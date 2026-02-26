ETV Bharat / Videos

Watch: Modi Signs Off Landmark Israel Tour, Netanyahu Bids Him Warm Farewell at Ben-Gurion

Netanyahu Bids Farewell to Modi (YouTube/@IsraeliPM)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 26, 2026 at 11:46 PM IST

The diplomatic summit between India and Israel was far from a handshake tour. The announcement of 27 outcomes by Modi and Netanyahu indicates a move away from transactional trade and towards a deep tech alliance. 

In his media statement after holding wide-ranging talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi said India's security interests are directly linked to peace and stability in the Middle East and that New Delhi has been pitching for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Gaza.

The roadmap, which consists of 17 MoUs and 10 strategic announcements, encompasses artificial intelligence, manufacturing, maritime heritage and much more. Modi’s frank admission that India’s security is linked to peace in the Middle East marks an optimism. It's not just about profit shielded but rather done to solve the issues involved with people in agriculture and education. 

