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WATCH | PM Modi Attends Vijayadashami Celebrations In Delhi

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in Vijayadashmi celebrations in Delhi, organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprashtha at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, Patparganj, East Delhi, on Tuesday.

PM Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, wishing happiness, prosperity and success for everyone. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the festival should strengthen people’s resolve and bring renewed positivity into their lives.

“Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone’s resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish.” 

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a major festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in Vijayadashmi celebrations in Delhi, organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee Indraprashtha at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, Patparganj, East Delhi, on Tuesday.

PM Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, wishing happiness, prosperity and success for everyone. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the festival should strengthen people’s resolve and bring renewed positivity into their lives.

“Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone’s resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish.” 

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a major festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil.

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MODI ATTENDS RAVAN DAHAN
VIJAYADASHMI
RAVAN DAHAN
DUSSHERA 2026
MODI IN VIJAYADASHAMI CELEBRATION

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