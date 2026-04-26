Watch: Pilgrims Celebrate Rain And Snow At Badrinath

Chamoli: The weather changed suddenly in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Saturday, bringing relief from the recent heat. Pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Badrinath Dham were surprised and delighted when light snow began to fall after an afternoon rain shower. The temperature dropped quickly, turning the warm day into a cool and refreshing experience.

Devotees who had come to seek blessings from Lord Badri Vishal called the snowfall a “divine gift.” Many were seen enjoying the beautiful sight and sharing their happiness with others. The rare combination of rain and snow during the yatra made the journey memorable for everyone present. Other areas, including Gopeshwar and Pipalkoti, also received light rain. The weather department had predicted light rain in several hill districts, and they say this weather is likely to continue in the coming days.