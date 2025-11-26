WATCH | On 17th Anniversary Of 26/11, Youngest Survivor Recalls The Night Terror Struck Mumbai

Mumbai: Years after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, the city’s skyline shows little trace of the violence it once witnessed, but for many survivors, the memories remain as vivid as ever. Among them is Devika Rotawan, one of the youngest to endure the horrors of that night. Just nine years old at the time, she was shot in the leg at the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, an incident that has shaped her life ever since.

Now 26, Devika says the trauma of that night remains unchanged. Devika, who later emerged as a key witness and courageously identified Ajmal Kasab as one of the gunmen, believes real justice will be served only when the masterminds behind the attack are finally held accountable.

The 26/11 terror attacks, which gripped Mumbai for four days from November 26 to 29, 2008, remain one of India’s deadliest strikes, claiming 166 lives and injuring more than 300 people, including civilians, security personnel, and foreign nationals. Kasab, the only one among the 10 attackers captured alive, was executed in 2012 at Yerwada Prison in Pune. (with PTI inputs)