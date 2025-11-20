Bihar CM Oath Taking Ceremony LIVE: Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Chief Minister For Record 10th Time

Patna: Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and several other senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) attended the event along with chief ministers of multiple NDA-ruled states.

A total of 19 ministers took the oath alongside Nitish Kumar. His fresh oath of office comes a day after he resigned as Chief Minister and subsequently staked a claim before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to form a new government with the support of the NDA.

As part of the new Cabinet formation, the BJP and JD(U) received the largest share of ministerial berths. Smaller NDA constituents were allotted one Cabinet position for every six MLAs to ensure balanced representation. Elaborate security arrangements were made for the swearing-in.

A three-day session of the newly constituted assembly will start from November 26, in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected, and new members will take the oath. The BJP's Prem Kumar was elected as Speaker of the assembly. Sources said the new Cabinet will be expanded after Makar Sankranti on January 14 next year.

Earlier, ahead of taking the oath, Nitish Kumar said that he would take the oath at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, pledging that "Bihar will embark on a new journey of development".

Sharing a post on X, Kumar said, "I, Nitish Kumar, swear by God... This sentence is a symbol of the unwavering faith and self-confidence of crores of Biharis. Today, from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, this voice will echo once again, and Bihar will embark on a new journey of development."

He extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all Biharis on the occasion. "On this historic oath-taking occasion, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all Biharis," the post read.