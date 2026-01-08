Watch | National Conclave On 'Lab To Society: Role Of Science Communication In Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047'

ETV Bharat / Videos

National Conclave On 'Lab To Society: Role Of Science Communication In Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047'

File photo of Dr Soumya Swaminathan (right) speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 8, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST

Updated : January 8, 2026 at 9:52 AM IST

Hyderabad: The Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC) and the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) - Telangana, in collaboration with 'Eenadu', are organising a national conclave today in Hyderabad. The conference, titled 'Lab To Society: Role Of Science Communication In Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047, is being held at the Bhaskara Auditorium in the BM Birla Science Centre.

This conference aims to strengthen the collective role of science teachers, researchers, students, and educators in effectively disseminating scientific knowledge to society and enabling them to participate in national development.

The conference will feature expert discussions on advancements in the defence, space, health, and nutrition sectors, as well as in science and technology. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, are attending it. 

Additionally, experts will participate in a panel discussion on the topic 'Discovery to Dialogue: Reimagining Science Communication for a Sustainable Future'. ASTC Secretary CL Narasimha Rao stated that the main objective of the conference is to bring science from the laboratory to society by bringing together science teachers with researchers, communicators, and experts.

