Watch | National Conclave On 'Lab To Society: Role Of Science Communication In Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047'

Hyderabad: The Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC) and the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) - Telangana, in collaboration with 'Eenadu', ETV and ETV Bharat, are hosting a national conclave on Thursday. The conclave, titled 'Lab To Society: Role Of Science Communication In Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047', is underway at the Bhaskara Auditorium in the BM Birla Science Centre.

It aims to strengthen the collective role of science teachers, researchers, students, and educators in effectively disseminating scientific knowledge to society and enabling them to participate in national development.

The conference will feature expert discussions on advancements in the defence, space, health, and nutrition sectors, as well as in science and technology. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Principal Advisor, National TB Elimination Program (NTEP), and Chairperson of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, are the guests of honour.

Additionally, experts will participate in a panel discussion on the topic 'Discovery to Dialogue: Reimagining Science Communication for a Sustainable Future'. ASTC Secretary CL Narasimha Rao stated that the main objective of the conference is to bring science from the laboratory to society by bringing together science teachers, researchers, communicators, and experts as a community.