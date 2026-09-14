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Watch: More Elephants Arrive At Mysuru Palace For 2026 Dasara Festivities

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Watch: More Elephants Arrive At Mysuru Palace For 2026 Dasara Festivities (PTI)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST

1 Min Read
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A total of 12 caparisoned elephants have arrived at the Mysuru Palace to prepare for the grand Jumboo Savari procession of the 2026 Dasara festivities. The forest department brought the elephants in two batches. The first group of nine arrived in late August, followed by three more on Sunday (September 13). Mysuru Dasara takes place from Sunday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 21, 2026, featuring the grand Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade on Vijayadashami. Mysore Dasara, Karnataka's state festival, is a 10-day event, starting with nine nights called Navaratri and the last day being Vijayadashami. The festival is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvina.

A total of 12 caparisoned elephants have arrived at the Mysuru Palace to prepare for the grand Jumboo Savari procession of the 2026 Dasara festivities. The forest department brought the elephants in two batches. The first group of nine arrived in late August, followed by three more on Sunday (September 13). Mysuru Dasara takes place from Sunday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 21, 2026, featuring the grand Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade on Vijayadashami. Mysore Dasara, Karnataka's state festival, is a 10-day event, starting with nine nights called Navaratri and the last day being Vijayadashami. The festival is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvina.

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TAGGED:

MYSURU DASARA
2026 MYSURU DASARA
DASARA ELEPHANTS
MYSORE DUSSEHRA

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